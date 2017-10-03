Foster and O'Neill to speak at Tory conference

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The leaders will speak at the fringe event on Tuesday

The leader of the DUP and Sinn Féin's leader at Stormont are expected to speak at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Tuesday.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill will speak at The Champ Ulster Fry Breakfast.

It is a regular fringe event held at both the Labour and Conservative conferences.

Progress in the ongoing talk process will be among the topics discussed.

Northern Ireland's power-sharing executive collapsed in January.

The Secretary of State, James Brokenshire, is also expected to speak at the event.

It is the first Conservative conference since Theresa May and Arlene Foster agreed their confidence and supply arrangement at Westminster.

Analysis, by BBC NI political editor Mark Devenport

This year contributions from Arlene Foster, Michelle O'Neill and the Secretary of State James Brokenshire may provide some sense of how much substance there is to recent optimism that the main Stormont parties might at last be ready to overcome their differences.

In the light of that a DUP reception tonight is likely to attract a lot of attention from Conservative activists and the press.

It is the first Conservative conference since the DUP-Tory pact was established in June.

Later on Tuesday, Mrs Foster will be joined by DUP MPs to host a reception at the conference centre.

It is the second consecutive year which the party has hosted an event at the Conservative conference.