Image caption James Brokenshire speaking at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester on Sunday

The NI Secretary has met Bombardier NI chief executive Michael Ryan and representatives of the Unite trade union in Belfast.

Jobs in Belfast could be at risk after the US opted to impose a 220% import tariff on Bombardier's C-Series jet.

James Brokenshire said actions taken by Boeing in its dispute with Bombardier "could have an impact on any future dealings" with the UK government.

He said he wanted to echo comments by Defence Secretary Michael Fallon

Mr Brokenshire said: "There is a compelling requirement for all in politics, in business and across the community to stand as one on this issue."

He said the UK government would continue to work with Bombardier management, the trade unions and the Canadian and US governments to find a resolution

In a speech at the Conservative Party conference on Sunday, the secretary of state said the action taken by Boeing was "unjustified and unwarranted".

Mr Brokenshire said he was "deeply disappointed" by the determination.

He urged Boeing to "get round the table and secure a negotiated outcome to this dispute quickly".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The US have proposed a 220% import tariff on Bombardier's C-Series jet

Bombardier employs about 4,000 people in Northern Ireland. About 1,000 are linked to the C-Series, the wings of which are made at a purpose-built factory in Belfast.

Mr Brokenshire also used his keynote address to appeal to Stormont parties to find agreement and re-establish devolved government.

Northern Ireland's main parties have been unable to make a deal since power-sharing collapsed in January.