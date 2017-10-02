Image copyright EPA/Bill Hughes/Las Vegas News Bureau Image caption The gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Hotel

A newly-wed couple from Northern Ireland who were at a Las Vegas concert when a gunman killed at least 50 people have described how they fled in panic.

More than 200 people were also injured when a lone gunman opened fire on an open-air music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Stuart McCormick and his wife Zara hid behind a stall when the shooting began.

He told BBC News NI: "We were close to the middle [of the concert] when we heard four noises and panicked."

"Zara ran and brought me with her to the exit... but we were held inside.

"Then we hid behind a stall but were still visible. We thought the shooters were at our level during this.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People fled in panic from the music festival

"I realised it was coming from the Mandalay Bay side, so we ran towards Hooters.

"We ended up hiding in the MGM parking lot behind two cars."

The McCormicks, from Killyleagh, County Down, had flown to Las Vegas for their wedding last Friday.

They are spending their honeymoon in the city and were among hundreds of people attending an open-air country music festival when gunfire rang out.

'Absolute chaos'

Witnesses reported that hundreds of shots were fired from the hotel, which overlooks the festival.

The suspect, who has been named as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, has been shot dead.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police officers stand guard as medical staff treat a patient after the Las Vegas gun attack

Frances McCullough from Belfast is also on holiday in the city and is staying in a hotel next door to the Mandalay Bay.

She told BBC News NI she witnessed a scene of "absolute chaos".

"I don't think I've ever experienced fear like it in my life," she said.

'Run for cover'

Ms McCullough explained how she had left her hotel with her friends for a shopping trip, and shortly after leaving the building they heard gunfire.

"We thought at the start it was fireworks, until we heard people on the strip shouting that it was a shooting."

Image caption Frances McCullough from Belfast had to take shelter in a nearby hotel

Her group continuing walking along the strip, not realising the extent of the danger.

"We got as far as Planet Hollywood, five minutes in to there we heard screaming and shouting - police running to us to tell us: 'Get out, run for cover, there was a shooter on the strip'.

"And from there it just led to chaos, absolute chaos."

Ms McCullough took shelter in another hotel and has been there for a number of hours.

She spoke to the BBC by phone and said she cannot wait to get home to Belfast.