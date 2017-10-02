Image copyright Lisa McKernan Image caption Injuries sustained by Lisa McKernan's daughter Ellen during the incident

A Belfast mother has warned about the dangers of blind cords after her two-year-old daughter got tangled up in one in her bedroom.

Lisa McKernan's little girl, Ellen, suffered neck and head injuries in the incident in August.

She thought her daughter was asleep in bed. She herself was in the bath when she heard a bang.

Ellen had clawed herself free from the cord, but slammed her head off the corner of the bed.

Image copyright Lisa McKernan Image caption Ellen managed to claw herself free from the blind cord

"I got straight out of the bath and ran into the bedroom and I saw her neck and the redness of it - the cord of the blind was swinging.

"Her head was dripping with blood. It was a small puncture but quite deep. It bled for a while."

She said her daughter had never gone near the cords "before this horrible night".

"When she caught a breath and began to cry her throat was hurt so badly she didn't even sound like herself and I didn't recognise her sobs.

Image copyright Lisa McKernan Image caption Ellen banged her head against the corner of a bed

Ms McKernan said she had been so shocked by the incident that it was only now she was able to talk about it.

The mother-of-five said she was speaking out as she wanted to raise awareness of the issue and that there was advice available about equipment that could prevent such accidents.

"You can get safety equipment from Belfast City Council, which is a plastic attachment that you nail into the wall - it means children can't get the cord free," she added.

"We didn't have it at the time.

Image copyright Lisa McKernan Image caption Lisa McKernan with her daughter, Ellen

"We cut off every cord from all the blinds that night - so there was no way the children could get access.

"I am just so glad Ellen is fine and I want to get the word out to people about how easy this is to happen.

"This is an experience we would never wish on anyone and we are blessed to have her here with us today."