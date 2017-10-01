Northern Ireland

'Ongoing incident' at Lisahally Biomass Power Plant

The fire service are attending an ongoing incident at a power station in Londonderry.

The incident is at Lisahally Biomass Power Plant in the Londonderry Port area.

The fire service said that four pumps and one aerial appliance are at the scene after a report at about 19:30 BST.

There are no further details at this stage.

