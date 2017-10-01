Brokenshire repeats NI budget pledge

Image caption James Brokenshire told the BBC's Sunday Politics Show he remained "hopeful" that a deal could be done

The secretary of state will legislate for a budget if a Northern Ireland Executive is not formed this month.

James Brokenshire told the BBC's Sunday Politics Show he remained "hopeful" that a deal could be done between the DUP and Sinn Féin.

He warned that legislating for a budget would be a "hugely significant step" for the UK government to take.

Northern Ireland's main parties have been unable to make a deal since power-sharing collapsed in January.

Mr Brokenshire denied that he was being held back by the Conservative party's confidence and supply deal with the DUP.

He said: "Time is moving on and if things don't change I will have to legislate for a budget later this month.

"I feel very keenly the frustration and those stories which we see on an almost daily basis about the pressures on public services, and that is why I am clear about the responsibility we hold as the UK government and I will act in terms of setting the budget."