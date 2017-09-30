Teenager dies after east Belfast crash

Image caption A man in his 60s was released from hospital following treatment for minor injuries

Police have said that a 19-year-old man has died following a crash in east Belfast on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the junction of the Castlereagh and Upper Knockbreda roads at about 21:45 BST.

Police are appealing for the driver of a red-coloured estate car, who stopped at the scene immediately after the collision to get in touch with them.

Sgt Marion Curran said they may have information that could be vital.

"We need their help and would urge them to get in touch with us as soon as possible," he said.

A man in his 60s was released from hospital following treatment for minor injuries.

A 20-year-old man, arrested in connection with the incident, has been released on bail.