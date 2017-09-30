Image copyright PSNI Image caption No one is thought to have been injured

Shots were fired outside a takeaway in Ballymoney, County Antrim, on Friday night.

A car, which was parked outside Spice House in Charles Street, was damaged and taken away for examination, but no one was injured.

The shooting happened at about 22:30 BST and a masked man was seen leaving the area shortly after.

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey, said people were "very afraid" after the attack at a popular fast food restaurant.

Det Sgt Gallagher said: "We believe this incident happened just before 10.30pm last night, at a fast food outlet, close to the Charles Street / Market Street junction.

"The driver was not in the car at the time.

"The rear windscreen of the vehicle was smashed and damage was caused to the rear bodywork.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area in and around the time of the shooting."