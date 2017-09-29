A petrol bomb has been thrown into the living room of a house in Ballymena, County Antrim.

A window was smashed during the incident in the Edward Street area, which happened shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Smoke damage was caused to the curtains, but the occupants of the house managed to put out the fire.

A bedroom window was also smashed during the attack, and a petrol bomb was found outside. No-one was injured.

Police have appealed for information about the attack.