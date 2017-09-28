From the section

Image caption George Gilmore was shot dead while in his car in Carrickfergus

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a high-profile loyalist who was shot dead in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

George Gilmore, 44, was attacked and killed in March.

The 32-year-old is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.

Two other men have already appeared in court charged with Mr Gilmore's murder.