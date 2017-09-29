Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The report particularly highlighted urgent waiting times in Northern Ireland

Progress in treating breast cancer in Northern Ireland has stalled according to a new report.

Breast Cancer Now, the UK's leading breast cancer charity, has examined how the disease is being dealt with across the UK.

The report found that performance figures in Northern Ireland are "stagnating".

It particularly highlighted urgent waiting time targets.

The government's own objective is for all patients to be seen by a specialist within two weeks of an urgent referral for suspected breast cancer.

However, this has been missed for three years in a row.

Performance has also varied widely from an "alarming low" of just 63% of patients being seen within the time period in June 2016 to a high of 99.4% in October 2016.

Northern Ireland's last cancer strategy was published in 2008. England and Scotland currently have strategies in place while Wales updated its cancer delivery plan last year.

Image caption Melanie Kennedy said she was left with no choice but to launch a crowdfunding campaign for a breast cancer drug

The report said that an updated cancer strategy must be developed and put in place before October 2018 in order to improve breast cancer treatment.

It is also wants the process of patients getting access to cancer drugs on the health service here to be reviewed so that it happens more quickly.

Melanie Kennedy, 39, from Bangor, is a single mother to two young sons and was diagnosed with incurable secondary breast cancer in 2014.

Her oncologist had to put in what is called an 'individual funding request' for a cancer drug. It was rejected.

Melanie said she was left with no choice but launch an online crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the drug.

"The system is broken," she said.

"Those with the power to fix it should remember that every time a drug stops working and a patient is denied their next best option, they feel like they're being diagnosed all over again."