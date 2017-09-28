Image caption Elmgrove Primary School was closed in 2015 after a 'malicious' email threat

Elmgrove Primary School in east Belfast will be closed on Friday after being contacted by the police about threatening telephone calls.

The calls referenced the school, and were "a threat to the safety of our pupils", Elmgrove PS said in a statement.

It said it was contacted by the police on Thursday afternoon.

It said a decision to send children home on Thursday was taken in conjunction with the PSNI.

The school was also closed for a period in January 2015 after a "malicious" email threat.