Image copyright EPA Image caption Police say a Taser stun gun was fired by an officer

A man carrying a machete has been Tasered by police following an incident at a shop in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

Police received a report that the man, carrying a machete, had entered a shop in the Mill Road area shortly before 17:00 BST on Wednesday.

They said a Taser stun gun was fired by an officer.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police.

He was taken to hospital for assessment.

Police said specially trained firearms officers had responded to the incident "and a Taser stun gun was deployed by an officer to prevent further harm to the person and members of the public".