All surgery and endoscopy procedures at Lagan Valley Hospital in Lisburn have been cancelled on Thursday due to a burst water main.

The South Eastern Trust said they were in the process of contacting patients to let them know.

The trust added: "Contingency plans are in place and patients are being provided with bottled water for drinking."

NI Water is working to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

The health trust added: "We have water storage tanks on site and NI Water is providing additional tankers to allow all other services in the hospital to operate normally, so that patients can be looked after appropriately."