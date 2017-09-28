Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Irish government wants to see greater progress on agreeing a way forward on border issues

Ireland's foreign minister has said the UK and the EU are not where they need to be on border issues and do not have road map to get there.

Simon Coveney noted an improved mood between the DUP and Sinn Féin in their efforts to restore devolution in NI.

He said he believed both sides are genuinely trying to make progress.

Mr Coveney and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar are hosting a meeting of the All Ireland Civil Dialogue on Brexit on Thursday.

Speaking in Dublin ahead of the meeting, Mr Varadkar said he welcomed the fact that the British do not want a physical infrastructure on the border.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Theresa May outlined some of the UK's Brexit proposals during a speech in Italy

In her speech in Florence last Friday, Prime Minister Theresa May restated there would be no physical infrastructure at the Irish border after Brexit.

On a recent visit to Ireland, which included a trip to the border, the European Parliament's Brexit negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, has said it was up to the UK to find a way to avoid new controls on the Irish border.