Image copyright CC&G Image caption The new sign will be used to promote the area

A row has erupted over the wording of a new sign to mark the birthplace of the famous Irish song Danny Boy.

The ballad's melody is taken from The Londonderry Air, christened by Jane Ross from Limavady in 1851.

In the 1900s, English barrister Fred Weatherly added the now famous lyrics to the ancient tune.

But some nationalist councillors have taken issue with the sign after it featured both incarnations of the song.

It shows an image of a dog leaping - in reference to the local country park - part of the score from Danny Boy, and the apparently contentious title The Londonderry Air.

Sinn Féin and the SDLP voted against the wording, but it was passed by Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

The city of Londonderry is also called Derry - an Anglicisation of the historic Gaelic name Doire - by Republicans and others.

The prefix of London was established in a Royal Charter granted by King James I in 1613.

Image copyright Mari Ward Image caption Danny Boy's musical roots may lie in Limavady, but the song has travelled the world

Ulster Unionist councillor Darryl Wilson said the row was a blast from the past.

"The usual suspects decided to row back on their agreed position by entering into the tiresome 'Derry-Londonderry' debate," he said.

"Sinn Féin [members] are fond of talking about rights, respect and equality but when they are put to the test, they show no respect to anyone.

"Instead of welcoming signs that respected our two traditions and history, Sinn Féin are openly talked of signs being vandalised."

'Political stunt'

Meanwhile, the SDLP's John Deighan took issue with the final design.

"There was very little discussion around the Londonderry Air part of the sign," he said.

"I'm not disputing anything in terms of Londonderry Air and who collated the music.

"My issue on the night was that there was not consensus amongst all parties that that was the signage decided."

Danny Boy's musical roots may lie in Limavady, but the song has travelled far and wide.

From 1940s Hollywood musicals to the soundtrack of Barry McGuigan's greatest boxing triumphs, it has survived and flourished.

It has also been covered by singers as diverse as Derry-born composer Phil Coulter, Country star Johnny Cash and Rock 'n' Roll's Elvis Presley.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said: "A cross party group of Councillors agreed a proposal for signage 'Limavady, home of Danny Boy' in an effort to promote Limavady and the surrounding area to an ever competitive tourism market and to boost the local economy.

"The decision by unionist councillors to move away from this agreed signage was a cheap political stunt, creating division and in the process undermining efforts to put Limavady firmly on the tourist map."