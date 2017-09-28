Image caption Cantrell Close was envisaged as a shared housing area to bring communities together

Four Catholic families in Belfast have left their homes having received sectarian threats, the Housing Executive has said.

They live in Cantrell Close, a shared housing area off the Ravenhill Road.

Sinn Féin MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir said the threats came from the UVF, a loyalist paramilitary group.

The Housing Executive said: "A number of families in the south Belfast area have presented to us as homeless today claiming sectarian intimidation."

Cantrell Close is a housing development which is part of the Together Building United Communities programme.

The strategy, which was launched by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2013, is aimed at "improving community relations and building a united and shared society".

In June there was controversy when union flags and and UVF flags were put up in the area.

"I've spoken to the police commander in east Belfast whose officers delivered the message and, in some of this, there's a lesson to be learned as well - the UVF can issue threats and have the PSNI obliged to carry them to the homes, " Mr Ó Muilleoir told the BBC's The Nolan Show.

"The PSNI have a legal obligation to go to the homes and say we have this threat.

"They [residents] were told they have to get out of their homes immediately because they were under threat."

Image caption There was controversy earlier this year when UVF flags were put up in the area

Paula Bradshaw of the Alliance Party said she understood four families had left their homes after receiving threats.

"It is incredibly disappointing that such a great scheme that was set up as a shared neighbourhood to bring families together to work, play and socialise together, is brought into this controversy again - paramilitary thugs trying to stamp their control over an area," she said.

In a joint statement, DUP representatives for the area, Emma Little Pengelly and Christopher Stalford, described the threats as "absolutely disgraceful".

"This area has traditionally been welcoming to all and those responsible do not represent the area. It must be condemned by everyone," they said.

The police said they did not discuss the security of individuals.

"If we receive information that a person's life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly," said a spokesperson.

"We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk. No inference should be drawn from this."