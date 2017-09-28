From the section

Image caption The crash scene on the Upper Knockbreda Road on Wednesday night

A crash in east Belfast is expected to cause traffic disruption on Thursday morning.

There was a two-vehicle collision at the junction of the Upper Knockbreda Road and the Castlereagh Road on Wednesday evening.

The Upper Knockbreda Road was closed in both directions overnight but has now been opened in one direction.

Flooding has closed part of the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn.

The section affected is between Sprucefield and Governors Road/Laganbank Road.