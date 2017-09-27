Ryanair grounds Belfast flights for four months
- 27 September 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Ryanair has confirmed that its Belfast to Gatwick service will be suspended from November until March.
It is one of 34 routes which will be grounded for the winter season.