Image caption People in the countryside in Northern Ireland commute 1,400 miles a year, compared to 1,080 miles for those in urban areas

People in rural areas of Northern Ireland are happier and live longer on average than those in towns and cities, according to new government statistics.

They also have more disposable income and better educational attainment, the figures show.

But, on average, rural residents pay more for their houses and have a longer commute.

The statistics are in figures published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

They give an urban/rural breakdown across a range of areas.

Image copyright Department of Agriculture Image caption The new statistics are published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs

About 670,000 people live in rural areas of Northern Ireland, some 63% of the population.

Their median weekly income is £409, compared to £373 for those living in urban areas.

On average, both men and women living in rural Northern Ireland live two years longer than their urban counterparts.

Image caption About 670,000 people live in rural areas of Northern Ireland

Some 60% of rural dwellers leave school with two or more A-Levels, compared to 56% in urban areas.

More of them of working age have jobs, at 75% compared to 72% in towns and cities.

But the average house price in rural areas more than an hour from Belfast is just over £145,000.

In the big urban centres, the average price is about £119,500.

People in the countryside commute about 1,400 miles a year, compared to just over 1,080 miles for those in urban areas.