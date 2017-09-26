Image copyright Pacemaker

A ruling is expected on Tuesday in a trade dispute which could impact on jobs at Bombardier in Belfast.

The US Department of Commerce is to make an initial finding in a complaint lodged by rival plane maker Boeing.

It claims unfair state aid from Canada and the UK has allowed Bombardier to sell its CSeries plane into the American market at below cost.

Financial penalties could be imposed, which would deal a blow to Bombardier.

They could potentially jeopardise a major order made last year from US airline Delta.

About 1,000 jobs at the company's Belfast operation are linked to the CSeries.

The company - which bought Shorts Brothers in 1989 - is one of Northern Ireland's most important employers.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Parts of Bombardier's C-Series planes are made in Belfast

Prime Minister Theresa May has raised concerns about the possible implications of the ruling in a telephone call with President Donald Trump earlier this month.

The government and trade unions fear it might even make Bombardier question remaining in Northern Ireland, where it employs 4,100 people in four locations.

The wings of the CSeries are made at a purpose-built £520m factory at Queen's Island.

Delays and cost over-runs in bringing the passenger plane to market almost bankrupted Bombardier, who have had to axe jobs worldwide as part of a survival plan.