Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police said the attack happened as two vehicles left the Carnagat area

A police car has been taken out of service after youths in Newry attacked it with bricks and fireworks.

The incident happened on Sunday night as officers were conducting enquiries following a call for assistance from the community.

Two police vehicles were attacked as they left the Carnagat area, said the PSNI's Newry and Mourne in a Facebook post.

The incident had put officers and residents at risk, said police.

"This behaviour could have caused serious injury not only to the police officers involved but also to the local community," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"This behaviour needs to stop."