Inmate caught after hospital visit escape

A prisoner has been recaptured after he escaped from prison officers during a visit to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, County Londonderry.

Victor Kennedy, 40, was being taken for treatment to an arm injury on Sunday night when he made off.

Police said he was found in the early hours of Monday morning.

They have thanked the public for their assistance.