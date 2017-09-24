Northern Ireland

In pictures: Ciclovia Belfast

Hundreds of people on two wheels took to to Belfast's streets for the annual Ciclovia cycling event on Sunday morning.

Now in its third year, Ciclovia saw many of the city centre's roads shut for three hours so that participants could enjoy traffic-free cycling.

Here's a selection of some of the best photographs from the event.

Ciclovia Belfast 2017 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Belfast Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister helped get Ciclovia under way
Ciclovia Belfast 2017 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Most people took the streets on two wheels - but one-wheels were present as well
Ciclovia Belfast 2017 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption BMX bikes were well represented on the streets of Belfast on Sunday morning
Ciclovia Belfast 2017 Image copyright Press Eye
Image caption Taking things tyre and higher at Ciclovia on Sunday
Ciclovia Belfast 2017 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Scooters, prams and bikes were among the wheeled vehicles taking to the traffic-free streets
Ciclovia Belfast 2017 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Time-travelling daredevils getting Medieval Knievel with no hands
Ciclovia Belfast 2017 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Families were among the many people taking advantage of the car-free roads
Ciclovia Belfast 2017
Image caption Young and old were hitching a lift throughout Belfast during Ciclovia
Ciclovia Belfast 2017 Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption A chopper cycle

All photographs are copyrighted.

Related Topics

More on this story