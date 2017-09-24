In pictures: Ciclovia Belfast
- 24 September 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Hundreds of people on two wheels took to to Belfast's streets for the annual Ciclovia cycling event on Sunday morning.
Now in its third year, Ciclovia saw many of the city centre's roads shut for three hours so that participants could enjoy traffic-free cycling.
Here's a selection of some of the best photographs from the event.
