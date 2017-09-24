Northern Ireland

West Belfast business robbed by man with hammer

A west Belfast business has been robbed after staff were threatened by a man wielding a hammer.

Police said man entered the premises on the Springfield Road at about 19:40 BST on Saturday night.

He made off with a sum of money. No one was injured in the robbery.

The PSNI said the man was wearing a dark jacket and a dark hat. They are appealing for information.

