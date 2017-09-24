West Belfast business robbed by man with hammer
- 24 September 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A west Belfast business has been robbed after staff were threatened by a man wielding a hammer.
Police said man entered the premises on the Springfield Road at about 19:40 BST on Saturday night.
He made off with a sum of money. No one was injured in the robbery.
The PSNI said the man was wearing a dark jacket and a dark hat. They are appealing for information.