Image copyright Press Eye

A 19-year-old man has died in Londonderry following an assault in the city centre.

Police said that they received a report of the assault on William Street at about 02:15 BST on Sunday morning.

"We believe that the victim was in an altercation with another male and was seriously injured during an assault," said Det Ch Insp Geoff Boyce.

"He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries a short time later."

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Det Ch Insp Boyce added: "Police are aware that many people earlier this morning and we would like to hear from members of the public who witnessed an altercation in William Street between approximately 1:45am and 2:15am to get in touch with detectives.

"Police would particularly like to hear from motorists who were either parked on or travelling along William Street during these times and who had a dash cam fitted to their vehicle."

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said there was a "real sense of sadness and shock across Derry" at the news of the death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone affected at this unimaginably difficult time."