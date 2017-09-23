Man arrested over Derry toddler's death
- 23 September 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Police investigating the death of a three-year-old boy in Londonderry last weekend have arrested a man.
The child was found dead at a property in the Bogside area last Sunday morning.
At the time, police said they were "investigating the circumstances surrounding the death".
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday. There are no further details.