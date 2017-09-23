Image copyright Kevin McAuley Image caption The woman was taken to hospital by a helicopter sent from Scotland

A woman had to be airlifted to hospital after she fell on the Causeway Coast Path in north Antrim on Saturday.

The coastguard and ambulance service were called to the scene on the pathway between the Giant's Causeway and Dunsevrick shortly before 14:00 BST.

A Coastguard helicopter was then sent from Prestwick in Scotland, which took the woman to hospital.

She is believed to have suffered a lower leg injury and is in a stable condition.

Dawn Petrie from the Coastguard said: "It was a relatively straightforward operation in so much as the casualty didn't have serious injuries," she said.

"The terrain where she fell and the distance from access points to the nearest vehicle would have been about a 45-minute carry-out with a stretcher

"So that's why a helicopter was tasked."