A man has lost the tip of his finger in an assault in north Belfast.

The victim was walking in the Antrim Road area with a friend at about 05:30 BST on Saturday when he was confronted and attacked by four men.

Police have not said exactly how the man lost part of his finger.

Two of the attackers were said to be in their late 20s and had Belfast accents. There was no description of the other two, except that they were "local and younger", possibly aged about 20.

The injured man is being treated in hospital.