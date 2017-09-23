Image copyright PA Image caption The Giant's Causeway remains a major draw for tourists

A record numbers of tourists are flocking to Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, according to newly released government figures.

The figures show a 6% rise in July compared to the same period last year.

Tourism NI thinks Northern Ireland is doing even better, helped by a big rise in people from the Republic coming.

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI, said the fall in the value of the pound against other major currencies has helped.

He said there has also been a big marketing strategy to encourage visitors to come to Northern Ireland.

"Principally Belfast is safe, Northern Ireland is safe. That's very important," he said.

"We have been able to market the place as a very attractive place to come to.

Image caption The popular Game of Thrones fantasy drama has made the Dark Hedges in County Antrim another popular tourist attraction

"And we have invested heavily in new product like Titanic Belfast for example, Giant's Causeway, Game of Thrones has been fantastic for us.

"Lots of great reasons as to why you might want to come here."