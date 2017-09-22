Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption William (left) and Patrick (right) McGinley are charged with murdering a relative after a feud between two factions in the travelling community (archive image)

Four people, including a father and son, have appeared in court charged with murdering a relative at a wedding in County Fermanagh.

Bernard McGinley, 63, known as Barney, was shot in front of his wife and grandchildren outside St Mary's Church in Newtownbutler in February 2015.

Patrick McGinley, 48, and his son William McGinley, 29, from Irvinestown, were among those in court.

All four people deny the charges. The deceased was Patrick McGinley's uncle.

He died in hospital after being shot moments before the wedding was due to start. At the time of the murder, police linked the fatal shooting to a feud within the travelling community.

Patrick McGinley from Ardlougher Road in Irvinestown, and William McGinley, from Sallyswood in Irvinestown, both pleaded not guilty to murder and also denied attempting to murder the victim's son, Bernard McGinley Jnr, on the same date.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The shooting happened in the grounds of a Catholic church in Newtownbutler

A third man, also called Patrick McGinley, 24, with an address at Lisfarrell in Edgeworthstown, County Longford, denied murdering Bernard McGinley and attempting to murder Bernard McGinley Junior.

A youth, who cannot be named due to his age, also denied the same charges.

After all four defendants entered their not guilty pleas, a Crown prosecutor told the judge that the trial is expected to last four to six weeks.

The judge said the trial will be held at Dungannon Crown Court and is due to commence on 5 February next year.

All four defendants were released on continuing bail.