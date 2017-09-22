Image caption The scheme for College Park Avenue and Rugby Road was given the go-ahead last November

Residents in south Belfast's Holyland area say they are frustrated at the lack of a parking scheme for the area more than 10 months on from when it was first announced.

The scheme for College Park Avenue and Rugby Road was given the go-ahead by the former Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard last November.

At the time the department said it could be in place by this summer.

But residents say they have no idea when it is going to be implemented.

"We would have expected to have it in place," Brid Ruddy of College Park Avenue Residents Association said.

"It was said by the summer, this is the end of the summer, we would really have expected it would have been in place by now.

Image caption Brid Ruddy said residents expected the scheme to be in place before students returned to the area

"And we would have expected it in place before the students came back, because that was the whole point, before the congestion began.

"It really is a puzzle."

The scheme was set to provide 117 parking spaces for residents and 127 pay and display spaces.

These will be supplemented with short stay parking spaces on Rugby Road and a loading bay in Carmel Street to facilitate local businesses.