The budget for repairing NI's roads is set to run out next month.

The Department for Infrastructure has said the £43m set aside for maintenance work, like resurfacing and fixing potholes, is almost spent, five months before the end of the financial year.

It said any repairs being carried out after October "will require additional resources becoming available".

Re-allocations of cash are normally decided by Stormont ministers in what are known as monitoring rounds.

But the Executive has not been functioning since January, leaving civil servants to manage spending without a formal budget.

Secretary of State James Brokenshire has said he will implement a 2017/18 budget from Westminster in the autumn if there is no political deal.

Image copyright Reuters

Roads repair contractors have warned jobs could be lost "without a further allocation of funding".

Gordon Best, of the Quarry Products Association, which represents construction suppliers, said: "We need an executive and local ministers to free up money and get work moving."

Northern Ireland has effectively been without a devolved government since January.

Its institutions collapsed amid a bitter row between the DUP and Sinn Féin about a botched green energy scheme.

Subsequent talks failed to reach an agreement.