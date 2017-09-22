Image copyright The Belfast News Letter Image caption Front covers of various incarnations of the Belfast News Letter

The News Letter - the oldest English language daily newspaper in the world - celebrates its 280th birthday this week.

It was launched in September 1737 although the exact date can't be verified as all editions from the first year of publication have been lost.

The first surviving issue is dated October 1738.

The calendar used at the time was the 'Julian', however, the UK replaced it with the 'Gregorian' in 1752.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An antique printing press such as was used in the early days of the News Letter

The 'Gregorian' calendar is still in use today.

Alistair Bushe, the current editor, said he felt a real sense of privilege when he was appointed.

"Having worked for the paper as a reporter about a decade before, I was very conscious of the cherished history of the News Letter and its status as the oldest continuously published English language daily in the world.

"It's quite something to reach a landmark like a 280th birthday."

Some of the lesser known facts about the News Letter are that:

It was originally called The Belfast News Letter and General Advertiser. It was established in 1737 by the printer, Francis Joy, appeared twice a week (on Tuesdays and Thursdays) and was printed in three columns on both sides of a 15" x 9" sheet of paper.

Despite having had nationalist roots, its identity has been unionist for a very long time - although, as Mr Bushe says, "that doesn't stop us from reporting impartially".

Ulster Presbyterians used it throughout the 18th century to encourage emigration to America by publishing - on a daily basis - advertisements complete with ship timetables and fares.

Image copyright The Belfast News Letter

In the early years of its circulation, illiterate men would assemble on appointed evenings to hear the paper read aloud by the district school master. As such, it taught people the importance of education and precipitated the formation of night schools.

By July 1759, the sub-title of General Advertiser had been dropped from the masthead and the paper became The Belfast News Letter.

In August 1776, it scooped the story of America declaring independence when the London-bound ship carrying the first actual copy of 'The Declaration' was forced to seek refuge in Londonderry. As a result, the News Letter editor was able to gain access to and print the entire document on the paper's front pages.

Between January 1, 1789 and July 4, 1794, its circulation rose from 2,100 to 3,225 copies. These were often passed from hand to hand until, in some cases, until they were in tatters. In fact, Joy himself estimated that each copy was read by about six people.

Image copyright Courtesy of Michael O'Flangan Image caption A bust of Henry Joy McCracken in Kilmainham Gaol

In 1798, it reported the hanging of Henry Joy McCracken - the grandson of Francis Joy, its founder.

The News Letter became the first Ulster newspaper to use pictures when, as part of its coverage of the Duke Of Wellington's state funeral in 1852, there were photographs of the ceremony.

By 1854 it had grown to 32 columns, was published three times a week and, in 1858, appointed its first London correspondent.

It is not, in fact, the oldest English language newspaper in the world, as there are some weekly newspapers which are older. However, of all the English language dailies currently in publication, this is the oldest of them all. As such, no other English language daily paper has ever celebrated a 280th birthday before.

The News Letter's past staff include BBC reporters such as Mark Simpson, Chris Thornton, Gareth Gordon and Gordon Adair.

'Testing times for the print media'

As for what the future holds, its current editor is pragmatic.

"Readers moving to digital presents opportunities," said Mr Bushe.

"Our journalism is more widely read now than it has ever been because of the success of our website.

"But we want to keep that traditional printed product as strong as possible for as long as possible," he said.