Sinead Morrissey takes home the Forward Prize for best collection of poetry for 'On Balance'

The Northern Ireland poet Sinead Morrissey has won the £10,000 Forward Prize for best collection of poetry.

She was awarded the prize at a ceremony in London's Royal Festival Hall for her sixth collection 'On Balance.'

The Forward Prize is one of the most prestigious prizes in poetry, and previous winners include Ted Hughes, Carol Ann Duffy and Seamus Heaney.

The journalist and broadcaster Andrew Marr chaired the 2017 judging panel.

'Beautifully written'

He said the poems in 'On Balance' were full of energy.

"This is writing that successfully comes right up to the edge, again and again.

"We were taken by the openness, the capacity and the exuberance of this work.

"On Balance is a collection that readers will keep, and go back to for a long time to come."

The Forward Prize is one of the most prestigious prizes in poetry

The collection includes poems about engineering feats like the Titanic, Lillian Bland's aeroplane and Marconi's radio.

Born in County Armagh, Morrissey was appointed Belfast's first poet laureate in 2013.

She was formerly Professor of Creative Writing at Queen's University in Belfast.

However, earlier this year she left the city to take up a post as Professor of Creative Writing at Newcastle University.

Ms Morrissey is one of Britain's leading poets and won the TS Eliot prize in 2014 for a previous collection, 'Parallax.'

The Belfast-based poet Michael Longley was also on the 2017 Forward Prize shortlist for best collection for 'Angel Hill.'