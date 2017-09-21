Image caption The alert began after a suspicious object was found in the grounds of the Waterfoot Hotel in Londonderry

Two men from County Meath who planted a dissident republican bomb at a hotel in Londonderry have been given ten-year sentences.

Darren Poleon, 43, from Lightown in Kells and Brian Walsh, 35, from Drumree in Dunshaughlin were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court.

A bomb was discovered at the Waterfoot Hotel in Derry in 2015 in the run-up to a PSNI recruitment event at the hotel.

Police believe the device was left three days before it was discovered.

Det Ch Insp Gillian Kearney said: "The device was made from a fire extinguisher filled with 1.5kg of explosives, and was found along with a detonating system.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The fire extinguisher was packed with 1.5kg of explosives

"Their intention was undoubtedly to murder and seriously injure people as well as to deter people from pursuing a career in policing.

"We believe the device was placed in the car park on the Tuesday evening and it was not found until the Friday."

The judge told the pair they would serve five years in jail and five on licence.

Polean and Walsh were initially arrested in Omagh on 6 October 2015 after the car they were travelling in was seen being driven erratically.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The improvised bomb was hidden in the grounds of the car park at the Waterfoot Hotel in Londonderry

When police searched the car they found bolt cutters, walkie-talkies, balaclavas, gloves, two mobile phones and a sat-nav.

They were arrested and then bailed on suspicion of going equipped for burglary, and possession of a firearm or imitation firearm.

Sat-nav analysis by the police linked the car to multiple PSNI recruitment venues.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption A mobile phone found in the car park of the Waterfoot Hotel in Derry

The car was found to have travelled from County Meath to the Waterfoot Hotel in Londonderry, and then on to the Strule Civil Centre in Omagh.

Polean and Walsh were arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act on December 2nd 2015, and while initially pleading not guilty they changed their pleas to guilty.