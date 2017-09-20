Image caption A car was burnt out during the attack in Brustin Brae Road

A 24-year-old County Antrim man has been charged with attempted murder over a gun attack in Larne.

Clayton Hastings, of Glenview Cottages, denies trying to kill James and Aislinn Hassin and their family.

Several shots were fired into the bedroom and hallway of a house in Brustin Brae Road on 11 September.

Three children were asleep in the bedroom at the time. No-one was injured. A car was also set alight and destroyed in the incident.

A PSNI officer said Mr Hastings told police he was hunting in Kilwaughter at the time of the attack before returning home.

But the officer said Mr Hastings' mobile phone put him in Larne during that time.

Ballymena Magistrates Court court was told that Mr Hastings' wife confirmed he was at home with her, but added police believed it was "a very rehearsed version of events".

Image caption A number of bullets struck the house

The officer said police objected to bail because of the likelihood of reoffending.

He said feelings were "running high" in Larne because of the ongoing feud between loyalist paramilitaries and James Hassin and his family.

He told the court that since April, 18 vehicles had been destroyed, eight properties attacked and three assaults carried out which could be linked to the feud.

Mr Hastings' barrister argued there was "no evidence whatsoever" to place his client at the scene of the attack.

The accused is the third man to be charged in connection with the attack.

Image caption A car was set alight and destroyed at the house

He is also charged with carrying a firearm - a sawn-off shotgun - with intent to commit an offence, hijacking and aggravated taking and causing damage to a vehicle.

Mr Hastings was released on his own bail of £1,000, and a surety of £5,000 to his own address.

Part of his bail conditions state he must not enter Larne.

He will appear in court again next month.