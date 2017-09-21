Image caption Freshers' Week 2017 at Queen's University Belfast

Freshers' Week in Belfast is well under way, with ambitious young people signing themselves up for years of gruelling study and hard partying.

The pavements of Belfast are thronged with people, from a drag queen promoting a nightclub to societies trying to attract potential new recruits - and of course, eager new students taking advantage of any freebies they can find.

Here are the views of some of those freshers on their university experience so far.

Erin Collins

The 19-year-old from Belfast, who is beginning a three-year children's nursing degree, was more than happy to admit that she was not in the least bit independent and would be living (it up) at home.

"I'm an only child and rely on my mummy and daddy a lot," she told BBC News NI. "There's no way I was moving out.

"I'd be sitting in my student house wondering what my mummy was making for dinner."

She also confessed to "not being much of a party-er", so felt she was not missing out on that scene while living at home.

"I am looking forward to meeting people on my course. I'm nervous but everyone here is on the same boat."

Dylan Jones and Aston McPherson

Both 18, Dylan (left) is studying archaeology and Aston (right) is studying physics with astrophysics.

The school friends attended Sullivan Upper in Holywood and are currently living at home, but intend to move into student housing as soon as possible.

Although he does not live that far from the city, Dylan admitted: "I really don't know Belfast that well."

Aston proudly proclaimed Belfast is "one of the best cities for students".

Fully immersing themselves in student culture, they have already attended a pub crawl, and have plans to go to a "paint party" later in the week.

Dylan said his hopes for university are "to develop my political understandings and join some societies".

Atasi Jain

Atasi, from Delhi in India, has been in Belfast for only one week but commented: "The nightlife is very good".

Aside from a trip to Dubai, this is the first time Atasi has left her home in Delhi.

The data analytics post graduate, who is 21, said she was attracted to Belfast by "the culture, and the universities".

"It has rained every day since I arrived, and I've had to get a raincoat and umbrella," she said.

"It's a small city and the people are really friendly, they help me with a smile on their face."

Xavier Haworth

The 18-year-old adult nursing student is from Kells in Co. Meath.

Originally intending to study engineering, Xavier changed his mind while taking care of his grandmother, who was unwell.

"They're giving nurses more power, I thought it was a great time to enter the profession," he said.

"I haven't really spent any time in Belfast before, it really is a new experience."

Xavier's intentions for university are "to gain new friends, and take life as it comes".

Laura Reddick

Laura, a former hairdresser from Lisburn, has opted for a career change and is beginning her degree in textiles and fashion at Ulster University, Jordanstown, hoping to one day teach this course.

Being a UUJ student, 21-year-old Laura is a stowaway at the Queen's University freshers' events, taking advantage of the free pizzas and freshers' discounts on offer.

Hoping to find the love of her life at university, Laura admits she will snap up "pretty quick" anyone who resembles actor Channing Tatum.

"They have to be really tall, dark hair and tanned skin," she said.

Offering advice to future freshers, Laura commented: "It's not as scary as everyone makes it out to be, you'll be fine".