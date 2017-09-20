From the section

Image caption The site was formerly used for clay extraction for Tyrone Brick

Preparatory work has started on a £30m race track on the site of disused clay pits in Coalisland, County Tyrone.

Its private developer and Mid-Ulster District Council - which has granted planning permission - believe the project will boost the area's economy when it opens in 2019.

The track has been privately financed.

It aims to stage four major touring car and motorbike championship races a year, each attracting up to 30,000 spectators.

David Henderson of Manna Developments said: "Our heads are not in the clouds.

"We know what we are doing. This will happen."

Image caption The race track has been privately financed

Known as Lake Torrent, Mr Henderson's idea has been 15 years in the making.

It was previously shelved at a different site due to the recession.

The two-and-a-half mile circuit is being worked on by Driven International, a British motor sport design firm.

Image caption The track aims to stage four major touring car and motorbike championship races a year

It expects the track to be approved by motor sport governing bodies, the FIA and FIM.

A hotel and 90 business and retail units are planned in a second stage of the project.

The site - which covers 163 acres - was formerly used for clay extraction for Tyrone Brick.

The Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy said: "This is a great project. It is just what we needed."

A new ring-road will be built in Coalisland as part of the associated infrastructure.