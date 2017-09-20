Image copyright News Letter

The papers are pretty much united when it comes to their lead story - Fred McClenaghan's guilty plea.

The News Letter says the dramatic turn of events means McClenaghan is now facing a life sentence for murdering his ex-lover Marion Millican at a Portstewart launderette in 2011.

The 55-year-old, from Magherafelt, had previously claimed it was an accident as he tried to take his own life in front of her.

The Belfast Telegraph calls him the "killer who cost taxpayer £800k" - McClenaghan had been convicted of the mother-of-four's murder twice before but both were quashed on appeal.

'Staggering'

Former DUP MLA Lord Morrow told the paper the "insurmountable" pain of the victim's family had been "compounded, not only by McClenaghan's self-indulgent denials in an attempt to evoke public sympathy, but also by a justice system which places victims at the lowest end of the spectrum".

"The end cost of legal aid in this case... will be staggering," he added. "It's time justice was victim-focussed, not offender-dictated".

The Daily Mirror says McClenaghan was "consumed by a burning resentment" when he "blasted his former lover in the chest with a shotgun". The 51-year-old was in the process of reuniting with her former husband.

The paper highlighted words spoken by McClenaghan to a counsellor: "I am afraid of what I am capable of. My plan is to kill my girlfriend and myself."

The Irish News' front page claims the Housing Executive is "content" for its land to be used again for a loyalist bonfire despite damage caused to flats in July.

Heat cracked and shattered windows at the Victoria Place flats off Belfast's Sandy Row.

Repairs are being arranged by the building's insurers, the paper reports, but a compensation claim has been made against the executive to cover the cost.

A community worker told the paper the housing body "just want [the bonfire] managed" but the executive denied it had given "formal permission" for the bonfire.

However, it said it "always works with local communities and other agencies to minimise any negative impacts from bonfires".

'Robust process'

The Telegraph reports that a bird expert has lost his appeal over the route of a new multi-million pound road.

Chris Murphy wanted to overturn a previous ruling that deemed plans to build a section of the A6 Belfast to Derry upgrade close to wetlands unlawful.

But judges rejected his claims that the environmental assessment was out of date. However, he has vowed to take his case to the European Court of Justice.

In its editorial, the News Letter says the case against the A6 has had multiple hearings, and it now needs to be built.

"This whole process has shown that there are robust legal processes for road schemes, as there should be... Now the matter is settled, and construction must proceed, and not await further possible court appeals."

'Mind-blowing'

The Irish News' front page carries a picture of two smiling nuns - a former journalist and ex-barrister who will be making their first profession of vows at the weekend.

Sr Martina Purdy, who was a political correspondent with BBC News NI, said: "We think it's mind-blowing that a barrister and a journalist have been called to receive God's life and commit to him. We were as surprised as anyone else when it happened."

Sr Elaine Kelly said the ceremony will see them become "brides of Christ".

And finally, the Daily Mirror has a story about a Coleraine man who played what he hopes is the longest hole in golf - it took him just a mere 1,250 miles to reach the green. And he did it through snow blizzards and blistering heat.

Adam Rolston has been trekking across Mongolia with his caddie, Ron Rutland, and on Sunday, they reached the 18th green at a golf club on the outskirts of the capital, 82 days and 20,093 shots after first teeing off.

The scratch golfer said there had been "a lot of highs" and some "awful lows". On the final stroke, he said he felt like he was "playing the winning shot in The Open".

In addition to raising money for charity, the 28-year-old is now awaiting verification from Guinness World Records.