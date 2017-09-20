Image caption Rev Chris Bennett made a plea for the return of a sketchbook, stolen when thieves took a safe from the Dock Cafe

A man who runs an "honesty cafe" in Belfast has appealed for the return of a scrapbook stolen in a burglary.

Rev Chris Bennett, from The Dock Cafe in the Titanic Quarter, said the cafe was robbed of its takings on Monday.

Honesty cafes work on the premise that customers pay a "fair amount" for food and drink into an "honesty box".

Mr Bennett told the BBC's Thought for the Day a "precious sketchbook" left by a tourist, who had been eagerly anticipating its return, was taken.

Rev Chris Bennett is the chaplain for the Titanic Quarter.

He told the programme: "We've always worried about it and it happened. The honesty cafe was robbed.

"After the police left, we discovered that among the items stolen was something very important, not the money or other things, which is ultimately just stuff.

"But locked up in the stolen safe, was a sketchbook which had been accidentally left by a tourist. It contained irreplaceable pictures and drawings of immense emotional value."

An English tourist had got in touch with the cafe to ask if it had been left behind and was "over the moon" when staff found it down the back of a sofa and promised to post it back.

"We took it and the memories it represented and locked it away in the safe," said Mr Bennett.

"Now, heartbreakingly, we have to email him again and tell him that having found it it has been lost again."

On Tuesday, the Belfast Telegraph reported that the cafe owners were determined that "those kind of people are not going to win".

Image caption Customers need only to pay what they think their food and drink was worth

'Better nature'

Rev Bennett pleaded on Radio Ulster for the burglar or burglars to send back the book: "We bear you no ill will. The money is just money and the stuff, just stuff.

"It was valuable but can be replaced but that sketch book was precious. We just would love to find it in your heart to send it back.

"I'm appealing to your better nature because I still believe that it's there. I refuse to give up trusting in people," he said.

Rev Bennett told the BBC they had received tremendous support.

"I will be honest," he said. In the immediate aftermath, of course there was anger but as word has spread, it has just been unbelievable.

"We just have been overwhelmed. The distress of the burglary has been reversed a hundred fold by the wave of support and generosity."

He said the incident had made him "all the more determined" to continue with the project.