A woman who witnessed the murder of Marion Millican by Fred McClenaghan has said she is relieved that he has admitted killing her.

McClenaghan, 55, pleaded guilty in court to shooting Ms Millican, his ex-partner, in a Portstewart laundrette on 11 March 2011.

He had faced two previous trials over her murder but had only previously admitted to manslaughter.

Pamela Henry was with Ms Millican in the laundrette when she was killed.

She gave trial evidence about the killing on four separate occasions and told BBC News NI that she would be able to move on now that McClenaghan had admitted his guilt.

Marion Millican was shot dead in the laundrette where she worked in 2011

"I think about it all the time, soon as I close my eyes at night that's the first thing I see - him coming in with the gun in his arm," she said.

"But, now it's over. We'll be able to get on with out lives."

Ms Henry added that Ms Millican could "rest now in peace".

McClenaghan had previously claimed the killing was an accident arising from his failed attempted to commit suicide in front of her.

On Tuesday, the judge at Belfast Crown Court told him that he will be jailed for life.

Ms Henry said that she never had any doubt that McClenaghan had come to the laundrette that day to murder Ms Millican.

Fred McClenaghan will find out next month how long he will spend in prison before being considered for release

"He came in that door with a gun under his arm intending to kill her. And that's what he did. And I was very lucky to get out." she said.

"He walked in the door about 13.15 and we were sitting having our lunch," she said.

"Marion got up thinking it was a cust omer and says to me, 'you're never going to believe who this is'.

"It was Freddie with the gun under his arm and he was wanting her to go outside to have a chat, but she wouldn't go and then he fired the shot in between me and her.

"It was a while before I could get out."

Ms Henry said the process of repeatedly giving evidence about the murder via videolink had been "awful, a nightmare".

"It was terrible. I broke down, I think it was Tuesday or Wednesday, I just said I couldn't take anymore because I had to go back in to do it -but I had to do it for Marion and the family, so I did."

She added that while she had not yet been in court, she would attend McClenaghan's sentencing.

"I just need to be there to see what he gets."

A hearing to determine how long McClenaghan will spend in prison before he is considered for release will take place next month.

He has twice been convicted and jailed over the case, but both of those convictions were overturned on appeal.