Image caption The Education Authority says special school transport changes were due to the issue of new contracts

The chief executive of the Education Authority (EA) has said that recent school transport problems were "unacceptable".

Gavin Boyd was speaking in a video message posted on the authority's website.

In the message to principals, he also warned that schools were facing real-terms budget cuts.

Earlier this month, a number of children with special educational needs had severe delays getting to school.

Some parents reported that problems continued for a number of days.

Mr Boyd said that it did sometimes take time for home-to-school transport arrangements "to settle down" at the start of term.

"However, we had some specific issues this year including one that affected a number of children travelling to some of our special schools," he said.

Image caption Gavin Boyd: "We will always seek to get things right first time but sometimes things do go wrong"

"That was unacceptable and we are sorry.

"We will always seek to get things right first time but sometimes things do go wrong."

Mr Boyd also said that the issues were "largely resolved."

In the message to principals, he said that the EA had released almost 600 staff ove recent years in an attempt to save money.

However, he warned that schools were facing real-terms budget cuts and told them not to over-spend.

"Last year schools spent around £20m more than their allocated budget," he said.

"This reduces the money available for other important services.

"We cannot spend money that we don't have.

"It is simply not possible for us to deliver education in the way that we have done in the last few years with the current budgets.

"The position today is more difficult than at any time I can remember at any time in the past."

A number of principals have previously warned that they will refuse to implement any more cuts to their school budgets.