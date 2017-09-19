Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Dee Fennell denies encouraging terrorism and inviting support for the Irish Republican Army

Judgement has been reserved in a terrorist trial involving north Belfast dissident republican Damien "Dee" Fennell.

Mr Fennell, 35, is charged with three offences arising from a speech he gave at an Easter Rising event.

The event was at St Colman's Cemetery in Lurgan on 5 April, 2015.

The speech was later uploaded onto the Irish Republican Prisoner Welfare Association's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Mr Fennell, from Torrens Avenue, denies three charges arising from comments he made in the eight-minute speech - namely encouraging terrorism, inviting support for the Irish Republican Army and addressing a meeting to encourage support for the IRA.

In the speech, Mr Fennell talked of an armed struggle within the political context of "partition and occupation", telling the crowd that the armed struggle was legitimate before, during and after 1916, and remains a "legitimate act of resistance" in 2015.

He also quoted former Sinn Féin vice-president Marie Drumm in his speech, and said to a crowd of about 70 people at the cemetery: "It isn't enough to shout up the IRA, the important thing is to join the IRA."

Telling those gathered "we will not accept British Rule", Mr Fennell also said in his speech "ask yourself is it enough to support republicanism or could you be a more active republican?"

The video, which was played to the Diplock non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court, also mentioned two people who Mr Fennell said were murdered by loyalist death squads assisted by the authorities.

The father-of-six also spoke of opposition to the Army and the rejection of British law "in the six counties".

It is the Crown's case that Mr Fennell rebuked Sinn Féin for welcoming the Queen to Ireland.

In reference to the IRA bomb that killed a cousin of the Queen, Lord Mountbatten, in 1979, Mr Fennell told those at the cemetery: "The only welcome the IRA gave to a member of the British Royal family was delivered in a boat off the coast of Sligo."

'Personal opinion'

It is the Crown's case that Mr Fennell's words and message amounted to both encouraging terrorism and encouraging support for the IRA.

However, this view has been rejected by Mr Fennell, who makes the case that he gave his personal opinion as opposed to encouraging anyone to engage in violence.

When he was arrested following a search of his house on 20 April, 2015, he was taken to Antrim Serious Crime Unit where he refused to answer any questions.

However, his solicitor handed police a pre-prepared statement on behalf of Mr Fennell.

In the statement, he said he had given "a personal opinion as to why both armed struggle and the IRA exist".

He added that at "no stage" did he encourage anyone to join any organisation or "engage in violence against anyone".

In the statement, Mr Fennell also said his arrest was "politically motivated".

Mr Fennell's barrister launched two separate applications in a bid to get the charges against him withdrawn.

However, these requests were refused by the trial judge Geoffrey Miller QC.

The defence barrister asked the judge to consider that the speech given by Mr Fennell was done within the context of a commemorative ceremony, adding there was "nothing in the message that would encourage people to commit acts of terrorism".

The barrister also accepted that while Mr Fennell's comments about the Royal Family were "distasteful", this could not be deemed as encouragement to carry out such an act.

After listening to submissions from both the Crown and defence, and being informed that Mr Fennell would not be giving evidence, Judge Miller reserved judgement and said he would give a ruling "as soon as is practical".