A man has admitted murdering his former lover in a shotgun attack at her County Londonderry workplace.

Marion Millican was 51 when she was shot in the chest at point-blank range by Fred McClenaghan in a Portstewart laundrette in March 2011.

McClenaghan had faced two previous trials over the murder, but had only previously admitted to manslaughter.

He had claimed the killing was an accident arising from his own failed suicide attempt in front of her.

The judge at Belfast Crown Court told McClenaghan on Tuesday that he will be jailed for life.