Image copyright Reuters Image caption Guy Verhofstadt is the link between EU negotiators and MEPs

The European Parliament's Brexit negotiator is to meet Northern Ireland's political leaders at Stormont ahead of a visit to the Irish border.

Guy Verhofstadt is on a two day visit to Ireland and is expected to address a joint committee of the Irish Parliament on Thursday.

He will also meet business and community leaders in the Armagh-Monaghan border area.

Mr Verhofstadt is the link between EU negotiators and MEPs.

He is not directly involved in the Brexit negotiations but any deal between the EU and UK will need to be approved by the European Parliament.

The parliament's resolution on the Brexit states that it is "especially concerned" by the impact on Northern Ireland and that is "crucial" to preserve the Good Friday Agreement in all its parts.

Mr Verhofstadt has previously said: "We will never accept a hard border again between Northern Ireland and the Irish republic."

Last month he dismissed the UK's proposals for its future customs relationship with the European Union as "a fantasy."

The UK has said it will leave the customs union - the EU's tariff-free trading area-after Brexit.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The government has repeatedly said it does not want to go back to the borders of the past

It has proposed a new "innovative and untested approach" which would remove the need for any customs checks between the UK and the EU.

An alternative proposal involves a "highly streamlined arrangement" which would mean small businesses trading across the Irish border avoiding any new tariffs or paperwork.

Both proposals have been met with a sceptical response by other EU leaders.

On Friday Prime Minister Theresa May will travel to Italy to make a speech on Brexit, ahead of round of negotiations next week.