Image copyright NASA Image caption Chris Murphy, seen here at an earlier court appearance, lost his appeal against the judgment made in March

An environmentalist has lost his appeal challenging the route of a road scheme close to an internationally important bird sanctuary.

Chris Murphy had challenged a section of the route of the A6 near Toome.

He claimed the Department for Infrastructure (DoI) had not carried out an appropriate assessment of the impact of the scheme.

But the department said its environmental data was "right up to date".

Mr Murphy claimed the road would fragment feeding grounds for protected Whooper swans.

He claimed the decision to proceed was based on environmental surveys which were ten years out of date.

But a barrister for the department said the survey work had been regularly updated over the years up to 2016 when the £160m road scheme was confirmed.

Mr Murphy had already lost his case in the High Court when a judge ruled the department had acted rationally and lawfully.

Image caption The A6 is the main Belfast to Derry road and is heavily used

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal decided that the proper assessments had been done and dismissed the appeal.

The proposed route of the new A6 skirts Lough Beg, an important bird habitat with EU protection.

That protection places responsibilities on the authorities to ensure any development will not adversely affect the site.

Image caption Seamus Heaney was said to be inspired by the views near his home

Mr Murphy said it was wrong that the department should be both the developer and the competent authority charged with ensuring that the development would not have an adverse impact.

Image caption Whooper swans from Iceland pictured at Lough Beg

Work to dual the A6 has begun on sections at either end of the contested section.

But work in the middle has been delayed pending the outcome of the appeal.