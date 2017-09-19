Image copyright Caroline Bloomfield Image caption The river runs green: It's not a St Patrick's Day prank, the colour may be down to algal bloom

A lime-green River Lagan caught the eye of one commuter cycling the towpath to Belfast.

Caroline Bloomfield was cycling from Lisburn when a mile-long stretch of the river stopped her in her path.

"I was about three miles along the towpath when I noticed the water was bright lime green. I had no idea why, but I took a photograph because it was so striking," she said.

"It was on a side tributary, not on the main river."

When she tweeted her photograph on Monday, she learned that it was algal bloom and not such good news for the life of the river.

"People came back on Twitter and said it was run-off of fertiliser from the fields that causes the algal bloom. They said it is not good for wildlife because it takes the oxygen out of the water," she said.