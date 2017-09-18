Image caption Eamon Bradley denies the three charges relating to a trip to Syria in 2014

A County Londonderry man accused of terrorism offences in Syria allegedly told Secret Service officers that he never went there, a court has heard.

Eamon Bradley, 28, of Benview Estate in Coshquin, has denied three charges.

They include attending a training camp in Syria and receiving weapons training.

The court had previously heard that Mr Bradley admitted to police that he had gone to Syria aiming to help overthrow President Bashar al-Assad's regime

On Monday, the court heard from a detective that Mr Bradley was taken from his cell late at night for an interview with two men a defence lawyer described as "two English-speaking officers".

The detective was being cross-examined on police interviews carried out with Mr Bradley in November 2014.

'No notes or tape'

Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Omagh, heard that the interview between Mr Bradley and the two men lasted more than half an hour.

A defence lawyer asked the detective if he had been told whether those officers were MI5 or MI6.

The detective replied no.

The detective also said that he was offered neither notes nor a tape of the alleged interview.

The defence lawyer asked if this was because during that interview Mr Bradley had said he had not been to Syria.

"I don't know," said the detective said.

His trial has previously heard that he admitted travelling to Syria in February 2014, had later taken part in battles and was "proud" of what he had done.

The jury has also heard that he could dismantle and rebuild an AK47 assault rifle but he told the court had not fired the weapon.

The trial will continue on Wednesday.