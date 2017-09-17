Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some closures and diversions are in place in parts of the city centre and east Belfast

More than 3000 people are taking part in a half marathon in Belfast.

Motorists have been advised to expect traffic disruption on the route.

Police said most roads will remain open throughout the event but some closures and diversions are in place in parts of the city centre and east Belfast.

The race began at 09:00 BST at Ormeau Park and is expected to finish at the same location at 12:00 BST. Full details of the roads affected are on the Belfast City Marathon website.

Ormeau Embankment will be closed to through traffic in both directions from 0700 to 12:00 BST.

"Road users should plan for some disruption throughout the morning and early afternoon; although every attempt will be made to ensure that this is kept to a minimum," a police statement said.

"Slight disruption can be expected along the Ravenhill Road until around 10:00.

"Disruption can also be expected along the Albertbridge Road, Newtownards Road, Dee Street and Sydenham Bypass until shortly after 10:15.

"Disruption can also be expected on Grosvenor Road, Great Victoria Street, and Bruce Street heading towards Dublin Road, Shaftesbury Square and Botanic Avenue from 0830 to 12:50.